Swiss star Marco Odermatt leads first run of World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt leads after the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia as the Swiss star seeks a third win on the Gran Risa. The leaderboard had a familiar look with the two-time defending overall World Cup champion on top. He is 0.31 seconds ahead of Croatian skier Filip Zubčić and 0.36 faster than Marco Schwarz of Austria. Odermatt is the Olympic, world and World Cup champion in giant slalom and has won in Alta Badia in each of the past two seasons. The 26-year-old Odermatt is almost unbeatable in his favored discipline and won the only other giant slalom so far this season last week.

