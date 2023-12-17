Swiss star Marco Odermatt edges Zubčić to win World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt won another World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia but by a more slender margin than the two-time defending overall World Cup champion is used to. Odermatt heaved a sigh of relief as the Swiss star crossed the line with a combined time just 0.19 seconds faster than Filip Zubčić. Zubčić had seemed set for a first victory in nearly three years and yelled in joy after a perfect run down the Gran Risa saw the Croatian finish more than two seconds ahead of Žan Kranjec. But Odermatt is is almost unbeatable in his favored discipline. The 26-year-old is the Olympic, world and World Cup champion in giant slalom.

