Swiss star Marco Odermatt claims ninth straight World Cup giant slalom victory

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Swiss star Marco Odermatt has dominated a men’s World Cup giant slalom for his ninth straight win in the discipline. Odermatt wasn’t clean on the icy steep middle part of the Banderitza course in both runs but gained time on his competitors in all other sections as he extended his lead from the first leg to finish 0.91 seconds ahead of runner-up Alexander Steen Olsen of Norway. Austrian skier Manuel Feller was 1.08 in third as the top three kept their position from the first run. Odermatt has 20 wins from 60 career starts in the discipline.

