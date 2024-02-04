Swiss skier Yule becomes first to win World Cup race from 30th position after opening run

CHAMONIX, France (AP) — Swiss slalom specialist Daniel Yule has taken advantage of a deteriorating course in spring-like conditions to become the first skier to win a World Cup race from 30th place after the opening run. Yule only narrowly qualified as the last racer with 1.93 seconds to make up on leader Clement Noel. Yule then benefitted from his early start in the second run by posting the fastest times in all four sections. His teammate Loic Meillard came closest and trailed by 0.16 seconds as he improved from fifth to second. First-run leader Noel dropped to third.

