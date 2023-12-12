Swiss skier Wendy Holdener has ankle surgery that could end her season

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss skier Wendy Holdener could miss the rest of the season after having surgery on an ankle injury, which leaves Mikaela Shiffrin without one of her main slalom rivals. The Swiss ski federation says Holdener crashed into safety nets while training in Italy and fractured her left ankle. The two-time Olympic slalom medalist was due to be operated on Tuesday in Zurich and faces being off skis for about two months. Holdener is set to miss at least six World Cup slaloms with two more scheduled in March. She placed third when Shiffrin won the most recent slalom last month at Killington, Vermont.

