Swiss skier Odermatt wins super-G on return from injury

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has won a men’s World Cup super-G in a triumphant return from his injury layoff. Odermatt skipped two races last week to rest a sore left knee but the defending overall champion was back to his best on the scenic Olympia delle Tofane course Saturday as he beat his Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.35 seconds. Odermatt said “it’s maybe my most special win.” Mattia Casse finished 0.49 behind in third for the Italian’s best career result in the discipline. Odermatt had not raced since hurting his left knee eight days ago in an acrobatic recovery from a near-crash at a downhill in Kitzbuehel.

