Swiss skier Odermatt wins super-G for 2nd win in 2 days

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has overcome a tricky course setting to win a men’s World Cup super-G for his second victory in two days. Odermatt extended his lead in both the overall and super-G standings. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was among the 10 racers in the top 30 who failed to finish. Odermatt was far from clean on the challenging Olympia delle Tofane course but just made it through a tough section about 30 seconds into the run. Odermatt said “it was on the limit.” Dominik Paris was 0.76 seconds behind in second. Daniel Hemetsberger trailed by 1.03 in third.

