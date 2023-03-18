Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS, sets World Cup points record

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt broke the 23-year-old men’s record for most World Cup points in a single season after dominating the giant slalom at the World Cup Finals. Odermatt won the race by a massive 2.11 seconds over second-place Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway. The victory lifted Odermatt’s tally to 2,042 points and past the previous mark of 2,000 set by Austrian great Hermann Maier in the 1999-2000 season. Odermatt said “it wasn’t easy. I was nervous again because of those 2,000 points.” Odermatt matched another best mark with his 13th win of the season. No male skier has ever won more races in one season.

