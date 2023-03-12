Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS, secures discipline title

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup giant slalom to secure his second straight season title in the discipline. The Swiss skier built on his first-run lead as he beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.32 seconds. Odermatt extended his lead over Kristoffersen to 160 points in the GS standings, locking up the title with only 100 points still at stake at the season-ending race next Saturday. Odermatt says “it’s crazy. I can’t really believe that.” Alexis Pinturault of France was 0.70 behind in third.

