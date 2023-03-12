Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS, secures discipline title

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Trovati]

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup giant slalom to secure his second straight season title in the discipline. The Swiss skier built on his first-run lead as he beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.32 seconds. Odermatt extended his lead over Kristoffersen to 160 points in the GS standings, locking up the title with only 100 points still at stake at the season-ending race next Saturday. Odermatt says “it’s crazy. I can’t really believe that.” Alexis Pinturault of France was 0.70 behind in third.

