Swiss skier Odermatt leads GS, closes in on points record

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has taken a big lead in the opening run of the last men’s World Cup giant slalom of the season and is closing in on the men’s record for most points in a single season. Odermatt needs a top-three finish to pass the all-time best mark of 2,000 points set by Austrian great Hermann Maier 23 years ago. Odermatt was 1.09 seconds faster than French skier Alexis Pinturault. Norwegians Alexander Steen Olsen and Lucas Braathen of Norway were third and fourth. Odermatt has not finished worse than third in his last 16 giant slalom starts.

