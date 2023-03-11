Swiss skier Odermatt leads GS, closes in on overall title

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt built a big lead in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom as the Swiss skier closed in on the overall title. Odermatt led second-place home favorite Zan Kranjec by 0.53 seconds and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.54. Odermatt is the defending overall champion and would lock up the title again if he finishes the race in 17th position or better. That result would increase his lead over runner-up Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall standings to 400 points or more. Odermatt can also secure the giant slalom title this weekend.

