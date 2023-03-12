Swiss skier Odermatt leads GS, closes in on discipline title

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt led a men’s World Cup giant slalom to close in on his second straight season title in the discipline. The Swiss skier was 0.28 seconds faster than Alexis Pinturault of France. Odermatt’s only rival for the GS title is Henrik Kristoffersen and the Norwegian trailed by 0.47 in third. Odermatt leads Kristoffersen by 140 points in the GS standings and would lock up the title if he remains at least 100 points ahead with only the season-ending race next Sunday remaining.

