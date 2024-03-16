Swiss skier Odermatt leads again to close in on perfect season in giant slalom

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Overall champion Marco Odermatt has dominated the opening run of the last men’s World Cup giant slalom of the season as the Swiss star aims to become the first skier in 45 years to win every race in one discipline. Odermatt has won each of the 12 giant slaloms since February 2023 and all nine this season. He could match the record set by Ingemar Stenmark. The Swedish great won all 10 giant slaloms in the 1978-79 season. Odermatt led Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.40 seconds. Third-placed Alexander Steen Olsen of Norway finished 1.39 off the lead.

