Swiss skier Meillard wins last GS of season as Odermatt misses 45-year-old record

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Marco Odermatt has failed to complete his perfect giant slalom season and match a 45-year-old record at the World Cup finals. The Swiss star skied out in the second run while holding a commanding lead over eventual winner Loic Meillard. Odermatt had won each of the previous 12 giant slaloms since February 2023 and all nine this season. He could have matched the record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1978-79 season. Odermatt had already locked up the GS season title and his third straight overall championship weeks ago.

