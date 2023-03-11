Swiss skier Marco Odermatt wins GS, locks up overall title

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup giant slalom as the Swiss skier locked up the overall title. Odermatt built on his first-run lead to beat Alexis Pinturault of France by 0.23 seconds. Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen was 0.37 behind in third. Odermatt was the defending overall champion and secured the title again as the victory increased his lead over runner-up Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall standings to 486 points. Kilde was sitting out this weekend’s races and the Norwegian speed specialist can mathematically score only 400 points at next week’s World Cup Finals in Andorra.

