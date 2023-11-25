Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami wins 2nd straight World Cup GS. Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 3rd

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami made it two giant slalom victories from two starts this season by winning a women’s World Cup race. Mikaela Shiffrin finished third. The American improved from fifth position after the opening run and extended her lead in the World Cup overall standings. Gut-Behrami was third after the tight opening run before posting the third-fastest time in the final leg to beat Alice Robinson by 0.62 seconds. Shiffrin said “It’s been an adventure today to kind of my best feeling I can have,” and that she “felt some really amazing skiing.”

