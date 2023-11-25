Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami wins 2nd straight World Cup GS. Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 3rd

By The Associated Press
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin adjusts her bib at ahead of the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gabriele Facciotti]

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami made it two giant slalom victories from two starts this season by winning a women’s World Cup race. Mikaela Shiffrin finished third. The American improved from fifth position after the opening run and extended her lead in the World Cup overall standings. Gut-Behrami was third after the tight opening run before posting the third-fastest time in the final leg to beat Alice Robinson by 0.62 seconds. Shiffrin said “It’s been an adventure today to kind of my best feeling I can have,” and that she “felt some really amazing skiing.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.