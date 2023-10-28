Swiss skier Gut-Behrami takes World Cup season-opening GS. Shiffrin places 6th

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has edged first-run leader Federica Brignone by two-hundredths of a second to win the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 1.40 seconds behind in sixth. Gut-Behrami trailed the Italian by 0.73 after the opening leg but made up three-quarter of a second with a gutsy second run. Gut-Behrami says “I’m happy as it’s my third win after 10 years.” The former overall champion previously won the traditional season opener on an Austrian glacier in 2013 and 2016. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trailed by 0.14 in third.

