Swiss skier Gut-Behrami closes in on GS season title. Olympic champion Hector leads penultimate race

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati]

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami has closed in on the women’s World Cup giant slalom title as the Swiss skier posted the second-fastest time in the opening run of the penultimate race of the season. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector held a commanding lead of 0.61 seconds. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race after recovering from knee injury. The American star plans to return to racing at Sunday’s slalom. Gut-Behrami leads the GS discipline standings by 135 points from Federica Brignone. The Italian trailed Gut-Behrami by 0.55 seconds in third but must gain 35 points more than Gut-Behrami does to stay in contention.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.