Swiss skier Gut-Behrami closes in on GS season title. Olympic champion Hector leads penultimate race

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami has closed in on the women’s World Cup giant slalom title as the Swiss skier posted the second-fastest time in the opening run of the penultimate race of the season. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector held a commanding lead of 0.61 seconds. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race after recovering from knee injury. The American star plans to return to racing at Sunday’s slalom. Gut-Behrami leads the GS discipline standings by 135 points from Federica Brignone. The Italian trailed Gut-Behrami by 0.55 seconds in third but must gain 35 points more than Gut-Behrami does to stay in contention.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.