Swiss skier Flury takes downhill gold as favorites falter

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Jasmine Flury has won gold in the women’s downhill at the world championships on a rough day for the pre-race favorites. Flury edged Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb by 0.04 seconds for her first career medal at major championships. Flury has won one World Cup race in her career but had no previous top-10 result from 10 starts at worlds and Olympics. Swiss teammate Corinne Suter came 0.12 behind to take bronze. Suter was the defending champion and won Olympic gold a year ago. Sofia Goggia was disqualified after skiing through a gate. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race.

