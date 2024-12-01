Swiss skier Camille Rast gets first World Cup win in slalom as Mikaela Shiffrin sits out after crash

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Swiss skier Camille Rast earned her first career World Cup victory in a slalom race that was wide open with Mikaela Shiffrin sitting out after a hard crash the day before in the giant slalom. In third place after the first run, Rast powered down the tricky course to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 46.87 seconds. Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland tied for second, each 0.57 seconds back. The Killington race was missing two of slalom’s biggest stars in Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova and Shiffrin. Vlhova is still recovering from knee surgery last winter, while Shiffrin remains sidelined with a puncture wound to her abdomen and severe muscle trauma from Saturday’s crash.

