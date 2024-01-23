Swiss ski star Odermatt makes up big first-run deficit to win 8th straight World Cup giant slalom

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt has come came from nearly a second behind to win a World Cup giant slalom and extend his winning streak in the discipline to eight races. Odermatt was in 11th place and found himself with 0.98 seconds to make up on leader Manuel Feller following a big mistake in the first run. He then posted the fastest time in the second. Feller lost 1.03 on Odermatt in the second run and trailed by 0.05 when he crossed the finish. Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec was 0.29 behind in third. It was Odermatt’s 32nd career win and eighth this season.

