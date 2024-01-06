Swiss ski star Odermatt dominates to win World Cup giant slalom in the fog at home in Adelboden

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt is unstoppable in giant slaloms and proved it again Saturday racing through fog at his home World Cup classic. Odermatt dominated in a wire-to-wire win at Adelboden by more than a second. He joins skiing greats Ingemar Stenmark and Hermann Maier by winning in three straight years on the storied Chuenisbärgli course that is a rolling cow pasture in summer. He celebrated with a body-surfing leap onto the finish-area safety barrier. Odermatt padded his huge 1.04-second lead from the first run to finish 1.26 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Filip Zubcic was third.

