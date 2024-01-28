Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt dominates World Cup super-G to match Bode Miller’s tally of 33 wins

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt has restored the pecking order in men’s World Cup super-G racing with a dominant victory. He had missed the podium for the first time in 13 races the day before. Odermatt outpaced the field with an all-attacking run to lead runner-up Raphael Haaser of Austria by 0.30 seconds. It was Odermatt’s ninth super-G win from the last 16 races. The result marked his 33rd victory overall as he matched American great Bode Miller’s career tally. Odermatt’s Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen finished third for his maiden podium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.