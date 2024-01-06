Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt dominates 1st run of World Cup giant slalom at home in Adelboden

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — The total domination by Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt in World Cup giant slaloms shows no sign of stopping. Odermatt was more than one second faster than every rival in the weather-affected first run of Switzerland’s signature giant slalom Saturday at Adelboden. Olympic and world champion Odermatt was 1.04 ahead of Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was third with 1.15 to make up in the second run. The course was shortened because of fog on the Chuenisbärgli course. Odermatt aims to extend a giant slalom win streak to seven races since March.

