Swiss prosecutors close criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino

ZURICH (AP) — Special prosecutors in Switzerland have closed criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino relating to undisclosed meetings with the country’s former attorney general. Infantino had meetings with Michael Lauber in 2016 soon after being elected FIFA president and during a sweeping investigation of international soccer. Media reports said another meeting was held in 2017. Both Infantino and Lauber claimed they did not recall details of the meetings. Prosecutors say the case has been discontinued with no charges brought. FIFA says in a triumphalist statement it took note “with extreme satisfaction” of the decision.

