Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri returns to Basel 12 years after leaving childhood club

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to Basel 12 years after leaving the club where he began his glittering career. Basel announced in a statement titled “Welcome home, Shaq” that Shaqiri had penned a three-year deal. He progressed through the ranks at Basel after joining the youth team at the age of eight. Shaqiri played three years for the senior team before moving to Bayern Munich in 2012. Shaqiri also played for Inter Milan, Stoke, Liverpool, Lyon and most recently Chicago Fire. Shaqiri won the Champions League with Bayern and Liverpool as well as league titles in Germany and England.

