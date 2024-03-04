Swiss league leader Young Boys fires Raphaël Wicky after slumping team loses 3 straight

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss league leader Young Boys has fired coach Raphaël Wicky after three straight losses in a week that left the defending champion atop the table by just one point and out of the domestic cup. Wicky joined Young Boys in 2022 after coaching Chicago Fire and the United States under-17s team. He took Young Boys to a league and cup double in his first season and then advanced into a Champions League group where it played Manchester City. Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher says Wicky was fired because the team needs “fresh energy.”

