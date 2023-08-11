Swiss investigation of meetings between attorney general, FIFA’s Infantino set to be closed down

GENEVA (AP) — Special prosecutors in Switzerland are closing a years-long probe of the former attorney general who had undisclosed meetings with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a sweeping investigation of international soccer. Swiss media reported Friday Michael Lauber was notified of two special prosecutors’ intention to close their investigation. A lawyer for Lauber, Lorenz Erni, confirms to The Associated Press in an email being told the case is being shut down. Lauber lost his job as the top Swiss federal prosecutor in 2020 in fallout from the three Infantino meetings. They both claimed not to recall details of what was discussed.

