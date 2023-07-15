Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joins Monaco on 5-year deal

MONACO (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Köhn has joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg. Monaco says the German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed. Köhn has been hired as a replacement for Alexander Nübel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.