Swiss downhill racer Niels Hintermann diagnosed with cancer and will miss ski season for treatment

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss downhill racer Niels Hintermann will miss the entire ski season after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer. The 29-year-old Hintermann is a three-time race winner on the World Cup circuit. He revealed the diagnosis Wednesday at a news conference. Hintermann noticed a swelling in his neck after an offseason training camp in South America. Cancerous tumors were detected in his neck and collarbone. The Swiss ski federation says he’s scheduled for chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment with recovery time of about six months possible.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.