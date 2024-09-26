Swiss cyclist sustains serious head injury in fall during women’s junior road race at worlds

ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss cyclist has sustained a serious head injury in a fall while competing in the women’s junior road race at the world championships. The International Cycling Union says 18-year-old Muriel Furrer is in “very critical condition” after being airlifted to a hospital. Heavy rain in Zurich meant the men’s and women’s junior road events were raced on slick roads at the nine-day worlds meeting.

