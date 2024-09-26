Swiss cyclist sustains serious head injury in fall during women’s junior road race at worlds

By The Associated Press
Riders are distanced by the pack in pouring rain during the Men Junior Road Race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss cyclist has sustained a serious head injury in a fall while competing in the women’s junior road race at the world championships. The International Cycling Union says 18-year-old Muriel Furrer is in “very critical condition” after being airlifted to a hospital. Heavy rain in Zurich meant the men’s and women’s junior road events were raced on slick roads at the nine-day worlds meeting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.