Swiss bobsled athlete has surgery after being thrown to ice and hit by sled in training crash

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Swiss bobsled athlete Sandro Michel is in a stable condition after surgery for injuries suffered when he was thrown to the ice and hit by the sled. Michel was in the Swiss four-man crew piloted by Michael Vogt which crashed Tuesday in training at Altenberg, Germany. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation says “Michel fell off the sled and was run over by the bobsleigh which was uncontrollably sliding back from the finish area.” Michel lost consciousness and was airlifted from the track. He had surgery for hip and thigh injuries at a hospital in Dresden. Vogt had a concussion.

