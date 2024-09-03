Swiss boat revives America’s Cup campaign with much-needed win over French

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alinghi Red Bull Racing has taken a big win and boosted its chances of advancing at the America’s Cup after the Swiss beat France’s Orient Express Racing Team. Alinghi scored its first win of the opening phase on Tuesday to pull level with Orient Express at the bottom of the standings with 1-4 records. The opening stage of competition will eliminate the lowest scoring yacht by Sunday. The remaining four boats will enter two-round playoffs to decide which one will take the Louis Vuitton Cup and earn a place in the America’s Cup finals, where it will face defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand.

