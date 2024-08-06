Swiss beat Americans Hughes, Cheng in Olympic beach volleyball; German, Swedish men advance to semis

PARIS (AP) — Switzerland ousted Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes from the beach volleyball tournament at the Paris Games. That ended the chances of bringing a fifth women’s gold in the last six Olympics back to the sport’s birthplace. Top-ranked David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden jump-set their way into the semifinals. They beat Evandro and Arthur of Brazil 21-17, 21-16 at the Eiffel Tower Stadium. In an earlier quarterfinal, Germany beat the Netherlands in straight sets to reach the final four. One win guarantees Germany a gold or silver medal, and even a loss would leave it with a chance for the bronze.

