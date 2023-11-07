Swinney: Clemson RB Shipley ‘trending’ toward return against Georgia Tech on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured all-ACC running back Will Shipley is “trending” toward a return to the field against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Shipley was hurt and placed in concussion protocol after taking a hit at North Carolina State where his head snapped forward. Shipley missed last week’s 31-23 victory over Notre Dame. But Swinney said Tuesday that the 5-foot-11 junior was making progress, and that could mean he plays against the Yellow Jackets.

