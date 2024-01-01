Swinney: Clemson RB Shipley has no structural damage in left leg, no surgery necessary

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson running back Will Shipley has no structural damage in his left leg and will not require surgery after a scary injury at the Gator Bowl on Friday. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed results of Shipley’s MRI through a spokesman on Sunday. Shipley had to be carted off the field after his 60-yard kickoff return when he stumbled out of bounds and somersaulted before hitting the ground in Clemson’s 38-35 win over Kentucky. Shipley is a junior who has not yet announced if he will enter the NFL draft or return to Clemson for his senior season.

