Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Monday night that starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Thomas is a fifth-year player who has missed the first five games of the season after hurting his foot in fall camp. He missed last week’s 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame and Swinney said he’ll need surgery to fix things. Swinney said an operation will give Thomas a reset if he decides to come back to Clemson for a final season or go to the NFL combine next year.

