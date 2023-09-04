Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee poses with his gold medal for the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. A statement from swimming's world governing body, FINA, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, announced that Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

GENEVA (AP) — Individual Russian swimmers will be allowed to compete in international events such as the Paris Olympics if they meet a set of “strict criteria” that include not talking to the media. The sport’s governing body World Aquatics published its criteria Monday for Russians and Belarusians to return to competition as neutral athletes after being banned because of their countries’ war in Ukraine. The criteria follow the International Olympic Committee’s guidelines that only individual athletes from Russia and Belarus can be allowed to compete in Paris, and that they must not have shown any public support for the war. World Aquatics said only one Russian and Belarusian athlete will be allowed to enter in each swimming and diving event.

