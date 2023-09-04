Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — Individual Russian swimmers will be allowed to compete in international events such as the Paris Olympics if they meet a set of “strict criteria” that include not talking to the media. The sport’s governing body World Aquatics published its criteria Monday for Russians and Belarusians to return to competition as neutral athletes after being banned because of their countries’ war in Ukraine. The criteria follow the International Olympic Committee’s guidelines that only individual athletes from Russia and Belarus can be allowed to compete in Paris, and that they must not have shown any public support for the war. World Aquatics said only one Russian and Belarusian athlete will be allowed to enter in each swimming and diving event.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.