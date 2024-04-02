Swimmer Joseph Schooling retires. He beat Michael Phelps for Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal

SINGAPORE (AP) — Joseph Schooling, who beat Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly to win Singapore’s first and only Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, has announced his retirement. It was the American swimming legend Phelps’ last individual race of his career and came after Phelps won a record eight gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. The 28-year-old Schooling told local media: “It comes a time when everyone has to flip the page, turn a new chapter. This is my time to do that, this is my official retirement.” He told a later media conference that there were “no regrets.” Schooling holds eight national records, six in individual events and two in the relays.

