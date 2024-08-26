Swimmer Ali Truwit makes Paralympics a year after losing lower leg in shark attack while snorkeling

Former Yale swimmer Ali Truwit was attacked by a shark more than a year ago while snorkeling in the ocean off Turks and Caicos. She lost her lower left leg and her safe place of the water. Even the sound of water brought back flashbacks. To reclaim her love, she went to the family’s backyard pool. By fighting back fear, Truwit reclaimed control. That plunge started her on a path not only toward healing but to Paris as a member of Team USA for the Paralympics that begin this week. Truwit qualified in the 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.