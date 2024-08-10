Swim stars Marchand, Ledecky set to be flag-bearers at the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Swim stars will be prominent among the flag-bearers when Olympic athletes bid farewell to the Paris Games in a closing ceremony at France’s national stadium on Sunday night. Léon Marchand has been one of the biggest stars in Paris with his four gold medals and now he’s set to carry the French flag along with mountain bike gold medalist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. Katie Ledecky will carry the U.S. flag along with rower Nick Mead. Backstroke star Kaylee McKeown and sailor Matt Wearn share Australia’s flag. Fencer Rossella Fiamingo and swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri will be Italy’s flag bearers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.