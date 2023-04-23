Swiderski, Marks lead Charlotte over Columbus 1-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski scored in the first half and goalkeeper George Marks made it stand up as Charlotte FC edged the Columbus Crew 1-0. Charlotte (2-4-3) took the lead for good in the 37th minute when Swiderski used passes from Kamil Józwiak and Bill Tuiloma to score his second goal of the season. Columbus (4-3-2) was tagged with a loss for just the sixth time in its last 31 regular-season matches. Only Cincinnati, with four, has fewer defeats over that span.

