Swiatek’s top-10 streak reaches 13; Garcia beats Coco Gauff

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play. Swiatek has asserted herself as a dominant force in women’s tennis this season, claiming two Grand Slam titles and eight tournament trophies in all. Her 65-8 match record leads the tour, too. The next player to try to stop Swiatek will be No. 6 Caroline Garcia, who beat No. 4 Coco Gauff in straight sets.
