Swiatek’s Poland team to play Zverev’s Germany in the United Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s Poland team will play Germany in the United Cup final. Swiatek won her singles match over Caroline Garcia after Hubert Hurkacz gave Poland the early lead over France to advance them to the United Cup mixed teams final. Germany edged host Australia 2-1 with a victory in the mixed doubles in a night session that ended around 2:20 a.m. local time. Angelique Kerber gave Germany a 1-0 lead after saving two match points before beating Ajla Tomljanovic. Alex de Minaur beat Alexander Zverev to level the semifinal for the hosts. Zverev returned for the mixed doubles and combined with Laura Siegemund to help Germany seal it.

