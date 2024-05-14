Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach Rome semis

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has reached the Italian Open semifinals after sweeping aside former finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3. It is the same result and score Swiatek achieved against Keys in the Madrid semifinals two weeks ago. The 16th-ranked Keys grew more frustrated at her inability to convert break points. Keys racked 10 without converting a single one. At one point she hit her racket against the clay. Two-time champion Swiatek will next face No. 3 Coco Gauff or No. 7 Qinwen Zheng. Taylor Fritz is through to the men’s quarterfinals for the first time after the American recovered from losing a lengthy second-set tiebreak when he had match point. He eventually saw off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.

