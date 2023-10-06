Swiatek squeezes past Garcia at China Open, Gauff extends winning streak

BEIJING (AP) — Second-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced to the semifinals of the China Open by defeating Caroline Garcia 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 in a tense quarterfinal. Third-seeded Coco Gauff extended her winning streak to 16 matches after beating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4. She next meets Swiatek in a blockbuster encounter. Third-seeded Holger Rune was humbled by 122nd-ranked Brendon Nakashima 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.