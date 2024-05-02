Swiatek returns to Madrid Open final by beating Keys in straight sets

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek has cruised to a straight-set win over Madison Keys to reach the Madrid Open final for the second consecutive year. Top-ranked Swiatek beat 20th-ranked Keys 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday. The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay competition that Swiatek is yet to win. It will be the third final of the year for Swiatek after titles in Indian Wells and Doha. Swiatek will face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 4 Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in the Madrid final last year.

