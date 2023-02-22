Swiatek reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Keys and Gauff advance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0. The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16. Three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week. Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

