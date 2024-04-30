Swiatek rallies against Haddad Maia to reach Madrid Open semis

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek has come from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and reach the Madrid Open semifinals for a second straight year. The top-ranked Swiatek was up 4-1 in the first set but the 14th-ranked Brazilian rallied on Tuesday. Swiatek regained control in the final two sets to reach her fifth semifinal of the year. She will next face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur or 18th-seeded Madison Keys. The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay tournament that Swiatek has yet to win. Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the men’s draw.

