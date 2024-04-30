Swiatek rallies against Haddad Maia to reach Madrid Open semis

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul White)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul White]

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek has come from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and reach the Madrid Open semifinals for a second straight year. The top-ranked Swiatek was up 4-1 in the first set but the 14th-ranked Brazilian rallied on Tuesday. Swiatek regained control in the final two sets to reach her fifth semifinal of the year. She will next face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur or 18th-seeded Madison Keys. The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay tournament that Swiatek has yet to win. Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the men’s draw.

