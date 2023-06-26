Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek has overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open. She beat grass-court specialist Tatjana Maria 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. Swiatek was making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks ago. She took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set. But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next set and lost only two more games for the rest of the match. It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.

